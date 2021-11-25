ICC Men's T20I player rankings: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma climb places, Kohli slides out of top 10

Indian opening batsman KL Rahul and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Rizwan have both climbed up a place to stand at fifth and fourth, respectively, in the ICC Men’s T20I Batsmen Rankings.

Consistently getting high scores, Rahul moved to 729 points after accumulating 80 runs against New Zealand in two matches. On the other hand, Rizwan stands six points ahead after gathering 90 runs in three matches against Bangladesh.

Two other Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also climbed to stand at 13th and 59th places. Former Indian T20I skipper Virat Kohli moved out of top 10 to stand and is now the 11th best batsman as per ICC Men's T20I rankings.

Meanwhile, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill climbed from 13th to tenth with his 152 runs in the T20I series against India.

Among bowlers, Bhuvnesh Kumar climbed to 19th while Deepak Chahar gained 19 places to stand at 40th.

Here are the leading players in the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings:

Batsmen

1. Babar Azam, Pakistan: 809

2. Dawid Malan, England: 805

3. Aiden Markram, South Africa: 796

4. Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan: 735

5. Lokesh Rahul, India: 729

6. Aaron Finch, Australia: 709

7. Devon Conway, New Zealand: 703

8. Jos Buttler, England: 674

9. Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa: 669

10. Martin Guptill, New Zealand: 658

Bowlers

1. Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka: 797

2. Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa: 784

3. Adam Zampa, Australia: 725

4. Adil Rashid, England: 719

5. Rashid Khan, Afghanistan: 710

6. Josh Hazlewood, Australia: 705

7. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan: 679

8. Anrich Nortje, South Africa: 655

9. Tim Southee, New Zealand: 633

10. Chris Jordan, England: 619

All-rounders

1. Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan: 265

2. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 231

3. Liam Livingstone, England: 179

4. Glenn Maxwell, Australia: 178

5. Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka: 173

6. Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman: 160

7. J.J. Smit, Namibia: 158

8. Aiden Markram, South Africa: 156

9. Moeen Ali, England: 154

10. Mitchell Marsh, Australia: 152