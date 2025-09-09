ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to begin on February 7? Here's what we know so far

Nearly six months ahead, a report claims the tentative starting date of the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's World Cup 2026. Check it out below.

The next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is likely to commence between February 7 to March 8, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo. The matches of the 2026 ICC Men's World Cup are expected to be held in five venues, three in India and two in the island nation. The final will be held in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification.



While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is still finalising the fixtures and schedule, the online cricket portal reported that it has identified the window. The format of the upcoming tournament is said to be the same as that of its previous edition, held in the USA and the West Indies, where a total of 55 matches were played.

How many team will play in ICC Men's World Cup 2026?

A total of 20 teams will be participating in the tournament, which will be divided into four groups of five each. Two teams from each group will have to qualify for the Super Eight round. Then, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each, and the top two will proceed to the semis.

It is also reported that as of now, 15 teams have booked their seats for the tournament, including India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, and Pakistan. Italy have qualified for an ICC World Cup event for the first time.

The remaining five teams will come through the Africa region qualifier, and three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier.

(With ANI inputs)