T20 World Cup: India favourites to lift trophy? Check winning odds for all teams

India's odds of winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is around the corner with the first round of matches set to begin from Sunday (October 16). Team India fans are hoping to see the team lift its second T20 World Cup trophy, 15 years after the first victory at the inaugural tournament back in 2007.

Hosts and defending champions Australia are being widely projected as the favourites to lift the trophy with the home advantage. Apart from the current champions and India, other teams who are up there are England and Pakistan. West Indies and New Zealand are two other teams who are being touted as underdogs who might end up being finalists in a major upset and lifting the trophy.

As per major oddsmakers, India is behind favourites Australia to lift the trophy with best odds of 4/1. Here is a complete list of odds of winning the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Team Best odds Australia 3/1 India 4/1 England 4/1 South Africa 8/1 Pakistan 10/1 New Zealand 25/2 Sri Lanka 25/1 West Indies 47/1 Afghanistan 84/1 Bangladesh 299/1 Ireland 500/1 Zimbabwe 500/1 Scotland 1000/1 Namibia 1000/1 Netherlands 2000/1 UAE 2000/1

Team India at the 2022 T20 World Cup

India are heading into the World Cup on the back of two successive T20 bilateral series wins against hosts Australia and South Africa. With a formidable squad, skipper Rohit Sharma will be confident of the chances to lift the trophy. Explosive batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s phenomenal form in 2022 is likely to be crucial along with its biggest star Virat Kohli’s return to form in recent times. The biggest setback for India which might cost the team at the tournament is the bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who is unavailable due to injury.]

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Players on standby: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

India match schedule at T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan - October 23 (Sunday) from 1:30 pm

India vs A2 - October 27 (Thursday) from 12:30 pm

India vs South Africa - October 30 (Sunday) from 4:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh - November 2 (Wednesday) from 1:30 pm

India vs B1 - November 6 (Sunday) from 1:30 pm

All match timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

READ | AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England match in Perth