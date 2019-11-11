ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: Deepak Chahar moves 88 slots to 42nd position after career-best bowling figures

Deepak Chahar's 6 wickets for just 7 runs are the best bowling figures in men's T20I history.

After the record-breaking figures against Bangladesh, the India pacer has moved 88 slots to bag the 42nd position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

His bowling helped India win the match and secure the series 2-1. After the game, Chahar admitted that he had not thought of this even in his dreams.

"The plan was that I would get the responsibility of bowling the main overs. Usually, I bowl with the new ball, but Rohit bhai said I’ll bowl the crucial overs today, whenever the team needed me to bowl. I’m happy that the management gave me this responsibility on this stage,” he said.

The top bowlers in the rankings are spinners, with Mitchell Santner reaching second place – his best position since he topped the table in January 2018.

Currently Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan - with 816 points - is on the No 1 spot. At number three was Imad Wasim, who slipped a spot. Adam Zampa, Shadab Khan, Andile Phelukwayo, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ashton Agar and Chris Jordan make up for the remaining slots in the top ten.

As for batting, England’s Dawid Malan has made a re-entry to the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. He has grabbed the third position in the list led by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Australia's Aaron Finch has taken the second spot. In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan continues to dominate the top spot, however, Australia is just a point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0.

England, South Africa and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other.