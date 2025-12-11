FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tickets now live – Prices in India start at Rs..., Here’s how you can book

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets are now live, with prices in India starting at just Rs 100. Fans can book seats for the biggest T20 event through the official ICC ticket portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide on prices, categories, venues, and how to buy tickets online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 07:35 PM IST

The ticket sales for the highly anticipated 2026 T20 World Cup kicked off on Thursday, with prices starting as low as Rs 100 or LKR 1000 during phase 1 for select venues. This thrilling competition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The ICC has officially launched ticket sales for the 10th edition of this T20 extravaganza on its platform, featuring a 20-team tournament that will unfold across eight venues. The host cities in India include Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, while Sri Lanka will showcase matches in Colombo (across two venues) and Kandy.

On the opening day of the tournament, defending champions India are set to face off against the USA in one of three exciting matches.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasized that the global governing body aims to make this tournament the "most accessible and global ICC event ever."

"Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket," he said.

"With tickets starting from just Rs 100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer.

"The 2026 edition, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will be the most ambitious and inclusive T20 World Cup in history," he added.

How to Book ICC T20 World Cup Tickets

1. Go to the official website:

Visit tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

2. Sign up or log in:

Create an account using your name, email, and phone number, or sign in if you already have one.

3. Complete your profile:

Fill in any extra details asked for. Some venues may need ID verification.

4. Pick your match:

Browse the list of matches and choose the date, venue, and game you want.

5. Choose ticket type:

Select your preferred category — prices start from Rs 100 in India and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka. Higher-priced seats are also available.

6. Select your seats:

Use the seating map (if available) to pick spots. For popular matches, try booking fewer seats to increase your chances.

7. Review your order:

Check match details, date, seat type, number of tickets, and total cost before paying.

8. Make payment:

Pay using debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, or international cards. Avoid public Wi-Fi.

9. Get your tickets:

You’ll receive a confirmation email and e-tickets, which you can download or print.

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on February 7 and will run until March 8, featuring a total of 55 matches across seven cities in India and Sri Lanka. This edition is particularly noteworthy as it marks Italy's first-ever appearance in a T20 World Cup, adding an exciting narrative to the tournament. In India, matches will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, while Sri Lanka will host games in Colombo (R Premadasa & SSC) and Pallekele.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
