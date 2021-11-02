ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: Kapil Dev slams Virat Kohli over 'we were not brave enough'

Legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev has expressed surprise over Virat Kohli's "we were not brave enough" comment after Team India faced 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 game on Sunday.

Addressing a post-match press conference, Kohli was asked to comment on the loss against New Zealand, to which the Team India skipper said, "Quite bizarre. To be very honest and brutal up front, I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball."

During a discussion on a leading news channel, Kapil Dev reacted to Kohli's comment, saying: "Obviously, it's a very weak statement from a player of Virat Kohli's stature. We all know that he has the hunger and desire to win games for the team. But, if the body language of the team and thought process of the captain is not up to the mark, it's very difficult to lift the mood of the players inside the dressing room."

Kapil Dev said that head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni must use their experience and motivate the players. Referring to the criticism of Team India after two back-to-back defeats in T20 World Cup 2021, Kapil Dev noted that the criticism is justified and the players should learn to tackle it.