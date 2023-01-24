ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam named captain; THESE two Indians feature in list

File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022, featuring Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The team, captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam, is comprised of two Indian, two New Zealand, two West Indies, two Australian, one Zimbabwean, one Pakistani, and one Bangladeshi player. The ICC Team of the Year recognizes eleven remarkable individuals who have excelled in all aspects of the game throughout the year, from batting to bowling to all-around performance.

ICC ODI Team Of 2022 pic.twitter.com/aEPHfVERL9 — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) January 24, 2023

Babar Azam (c) – Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again demonstrated his prowess in the 50-over format, reaffirming why he has been the undisputed leader of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

It was a remarkable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning an impressive three series out of three. Pakistan were virtually unstoppable in the ODI format, losing only one match (against Australia) out of nine. His exemplary leadership skills have earned him the honour of captaining the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

Travis Head – Australia

With former skipper Aaron Finch having retired from the 50-over format, Australia have already identified his long-term successor at the top of the order.

Travis Head, usually an attacking middle-order batter, brilliantly reinvented himself as an opener in ODIs, becoming one of Australia's most consistent batters in the format. It was a year to remember for Head, who quickly established himself as a mainstay of the Australian team sheet, notching up an impressive 550 runs from nine games at an average of 68.75.

Shai Hope – West Indies

Hope had an exceptional year in 2022, consistently performing at his best for the West Indies in the 50-over format. Although Hope got off to a slow start, he soon began to rack up runs in the latter half of the year. He ended the year with an impressive 709 runs, including three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 35.45.

Shreyas Iyer – India

Shreyas Iyer rose to prominence in 2022, cementing his place as one of India's most reliable batsmen in the 50-over format and becoming the cornerstone of their middle order. Primarily occupying the No.4 spot, Iyer played 17 matches throughout the year, amassing 724 runs at an impressive average of 55.69, with a strike rate of 91.52. His impressive tally included one century and six half-centuries, making him a prime candidate for selection in the Indian ODI squad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Tom Latham (wk) – New Zealand

Often regarded as a reliable batter, Tom Latham added a new dimension to his game in 2022, often playing the role of a finisher from the No.5 position. He was a force to be reckoned with, scoring 558 runs from 15 matches at an impressive average of 55.80 and a sizzling strike rate of 101.27. He notched up two fifties and two centuries in the year, becoming an integral part of the New Zealand middle order. Latham was also a reliable presence behind the stumps, affecting 16 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

In 2022, Zimbabwe experienced a resurgence on the international stage, largely due to the efforts of Sikandar Raza. Raza was a force to be reckoned with, amassing 645 runs at an impressive average of 49.61 and a strike rate of 87.16. He notched up two fifties and three centuries, cementing his place as a key contributor to Zimbabwe's success.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh

In 2022, Mehidy Hasan Miraz solidified his status as one of the most reliable all-rounders in ODI cricket with a series of impressive performances. His bowling was as effective as ever, while his batting improved significantly, often rescuing Bangladesh from difficult predicaments. Miraz took 24 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 28.20, with a best performance of 4/29. Additionally, he scored 330 runs at an impressive average of 66, including one century and one fifty.

Alzarri Joseph – West Indies

In 17 matches, Joseph took 27 wickets at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 33.4. He was also economical, with an economy rate of 4.61, and his best figures of 3/36. His impressive performances earned him the respect of his peers and the admiration of cricket fans around the world.

Mohammed Siraj – India

Mohammed Siraj's white-ball cricketing skills, particularly in the 50-over format, saw a remarkable improvement in 2022. With Jasprit Bumrah often absent due to injury, Siraj became the most reliable member of the Indian pace attack.

In 15 matches, Siraj took 24 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with his best figures being 3/29. His consistent performances were a major factor in India's success in the 50-over format.

Trent Boult – New Zealand

The left-arm pacer has been a stalwart of consistency for nearly a decade, and 2022 was no exception. Batsmen found it difficult to counter his swing with the new ball, and even more challenging to face him due to his prowess in the middle and death overs. Boult played only six games in 2022, but his impact was immense. He took 18 wickets at an impressive average of 12.38 and a miserly economy of 3.98, with his best figures of 4/38.

Adam Zampa – Australia

Adam Zampa continued to demonstrate why he has been such an integral part of the Australian white-ball setup, ending the year as the highest wicket-taker for his country in ODI cricket. The leg-spinner enjoyed his most successful year in ODI cricket, equaling his impressive tally of 30 wickets from his debut year in 2016. His accomplishment was even more remarkable this year, considering nine of the 12 matches he played were at home, where conditions are not typically conducive to spin bowling.

