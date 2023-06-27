Search icon
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023: India vs Pakistan match date announced; check when, where to watch live

The fixtures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have been released, and the date for much-awaited India vs Pakistan match has also been announced, set to take place in October.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures and match dates for the much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced, as well as the schedule of all the Team India matches in the explosive cricket tournament.

Further, the match dates for India vs Pakistan cricket match in the World Cup 2023 has also been announced by the ICC. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place on October 15, Sunday.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is taking place in India, and India vs Pakistan match will take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, most likely in the newly renovated Narendra Modi stadium

Check the full match schedule and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 India fixture here - 

image
 

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: When and where to watch match live

India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to be conducted on October 15, Sunday, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. While the time for the same has not been released yet, the World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels across the country. The timing of the match will also be announced soon. 

While Team India is being led by Rohit Sharma in the World Cup 2023, Pakistan's team will play under the leadership of Babar Azam. Like India vs Pakistan match, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match will also be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The World Cup 2023 final is set to be conducted on November 19, while the semi-finals will be conducted on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

