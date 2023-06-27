Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023: Full schedule announced, check complete list here

Over the course of 46 days, 48 matches, including three knockout games, are scheduled to be contested. The league matches are likely to be held in 10 cities, with two more cities hosting warm-up games before the main event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023: Full schedule announced, check complete list here
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023: Full schedule announced, check complete list here

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are all set to host the semi-finals of the showpiece event. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram are the 12 cities to host ICC ODI World Cup matches.

Over the course of 46 days, 48 matches, including three knockout games, are scheduled to be contested. The league matches are likely to be held in 10 cities, with two more cities hosting warm-up games before the main event.

Here is the list of complete fixtures

bbfda571-e382-4a06-95b8-e644b212c227

A day before the official announcement of the schedule in Mumbai the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

The Trophy Tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.