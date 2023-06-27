ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023: Full schedule announced, check complete list here

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are all set to host the semi-finals of the showpiece event. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram are the 12 cities to host ICC ODI World Cup matches.

Over the course of 46 days, 48 matches, including three knockout games, are scheduled to be contested. The league matches are likely to be held in 10 cities, with two more cities hosting warm-up games before the main event.

Here is the list of complete fixtures

A day before the official announcement of the schedule in Mumbai the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

The Trophy Tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.