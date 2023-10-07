ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match 4

SA vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 4, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Sri Lanka.

South Africa will face off against Sri Lanka in the 4th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. Both teams have shown decent form, winning three out of their last five matches. This promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong sides.

In their previous match, South Africa went head-to-head with New Zealand. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, but unfortunately, the match was interrupted by rain and had to be stopped. New Zealand emerged victorious by a margin of seven runs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka took on Afghanistan in their last match, which served as a warm-up game for the World Cup. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka started well but faced consecutive partnerships that put them back on track. Kusal Mendis played an outstanding innings, scoring 158 runs, leading Sri Lanka to a total of 294. However, rain once again interrupted the match, resulting in a revised target of 261. Afghanistan successfully chased down the target, thanks to an incredible partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah, ultimately winning the match by six wickets.

Match Details

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: October 7, 2:00 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

SA vs SL Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marco Jansen, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs SL, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Pathum Nissanka, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana

READ| PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs