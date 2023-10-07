Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match 4

SA vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 4, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Sri Lanka.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

South Africa will face off against Sri Lanka in the 4th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. Both teams have shown decent form, winning three out of their last five matches. This promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong sides.

In their previous match, South Africa went head-to-head with New Zealand. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, but unfortunately, the match was interrupted by rain and had to be stopped. New Zealand emerged victorious by a margin of seven runs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka took on Afghanistan in their last match, which served as a warm-up game for the World Cup. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka started well but faced consecutive partnerships that put them back on track. Kusal Mendis played an outstanding innings, scoring 158 runs, leading Sri Lanka to a total of 294. However, rain once again interrupted the match, resulting in a revised target of 261. Afghanistan successfully chased down the target, thanks to an incredible partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah, ultimately winning the match by six wickets.

Match Details

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: October 7, 2:00 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

SA vs SL Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marco Jansen, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs SL, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Pathum Nissanka, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What's the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

