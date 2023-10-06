Headlines

Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Match 2

PAK vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 2, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Pakistan will be facing off against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. In their previous encounters, Pakistan has had the upper hand, emerging victorious in their last ODI clash against the Netherlands, winning by a narrow margin of nine runs.

In a recent warm-up match against Australia, Pakistan engaged in a high-scoring affair, with Australia amassing a total of 351 runs. Pakistan put up a valiant effort in response, coming close to the target but falling short by 14 runs. Noteworthy performances were delivered by Babar Azam, who displayed resilience by scoring 90 runs, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who made a crucial contribution of 83 runs during the chase.

On the other hand, the Netherlands also faced Australia in their warm-up match, which unfortunately was interrupted by rain. The match witnessed a reduced playing time, with Australia managing to score 166 runs in 23 overs. However, the Netherlands showcased their strength and determination, with outstanding performances from Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, and Logan van Beek, each claiming two wickets.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: October 6, 2:00 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Max O Dowd

All-rounders: Colin Ackerman, Baas de Leede, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vc), Haris Rauf

PAK vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Scott Edwards, Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Colin Ackerman, Baas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Logan van Beek

READ| ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

 

