ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

The ICC has made its first significant move to mediate the escalating Asia Cup trophy dispute between the BCCI and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The development comes amid growing tensions over trophy handover issues, prompting the ICC to step in and begin efforts toward resolving the controversy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) convened in Dubai on Friday to address significant issues regarding the expansion of the Women's World Cup, the Olympics, and Mithali Raj's new role on the ICC Women's Cricket Committee. During the ICC Board meeting, another pressing issue that captured the attention of every Indian fan was the Asia Cup controversy. India, which clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title on September 28, has yet to receive the trophy after it was taken by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. This incident occurred after Indian players declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also holds the position of Asian Cricket Council chief.

Sources indicate that the BCCI brought up the matter of Naqvi retaining the Asia Cup trophy during the ICC meeting. All ICC Board members emphasized the importance of India and Pakistan in the cricketing landscape and the necessity for both nations to amicably resolve their disputes. A resolution concerning the Asia Cup issue was adopted, leading to the formation of a committee tasked with addressing the situation promptly so that India can finally receive the trophy. Notably, the Asia Cup trophy dispute was not included in the official agenda, and therefore, no minutes were recorded regarding this development.

The ongoing dispute over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy originated from India's victory, led by Suryakumar Yadav, over Salman Agha's Pakistan team by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, marking India's ninth Asia Cup title.

However, the post-match festivities took an unexpected turn when the Indian team chose not to accept the trophy or the winner's medals from Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the PCB.

This refusal, attributed to the ongoing tensions between the two countries, resulted in chaotic scenes and an unprecedented trophy-less celebration for India. Despite the BCCI's official appeal to resolve the situation, the issue remains unresolved.

In a recent announcement, the ICC revealed that the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in 2029 will see an increase in participants, expanding from the current eight teams to ten. On November 2, India celebrated a historic victory, claiming their first global trophy in women's cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final held in Navi Mumbai.

"The ICC Board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025)," an ICC press release stated.

