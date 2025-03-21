The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to consider various proposals, including the potential introduction of a bonus point system to reward teams for securing victories away from home.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a new bonus points system for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle, which begins in June with India's tour of England. The proposed system aims to give greater value to larger victories, particularly those achieved overseas. Under the current rules, a team earns 12 points for a win, regardless of the margin, while a draw or tie awards four and six points, respectively.

However, the ICC is exploring the possibility of awarding bonus points for innings victories or wins by a substantial margin, such as 100 runs. This change, if implemented, would incentivize teams to strive for dominant performances, particularly in challenging away conditions.

"In fact, issues such as giving bonus points for innings wins etc has been in continuous discussion from the beginning of the WTC, as many teams felt that due weight is not getting for wins against big teams. So, such topics have been a part of discussions, and this could again come up for deliberations," a source close to the developments told PTI.

"Yeah, it’s a good move if it really happens. The teams will be more motivated to go for results, as we could see some exciting games," a former India player said on the condition of anonymity.

What other changes ICC can bring?

The ICC is also considering a system that would award more points for victories against stronger opponents. This means wins against teams like Australia or India would be worth more than wins against lower-ranked teams.

This change could significantly benefit England's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final. England regularly plays against India and Australia, and a system that rewards victories against top teams would give them a considerable advantage.

Under a revised points system, New Zealand's 3-0 Test series win over India last year would have earned them more points. This is because the proposed system would take into account the strength of the opponent, making victories against top teams like India more valuable. Currently, New Zealand's victory holds the same value as England's 3-0 home series win against the West Indies, even though the challenges faced by New Zealand were significantly greater.

To increase the competition, ICC is also considering awarding bonus points for away wins. This would encourage teams to prioritise overseas series and invest more in preparing for challenging conditions. The goal is to create more parity in international cricket and ultimately elevate the quality of Test matches.

Apart from bonus points rules, the ICC is reviewing the current WTC format, with some arguing that it unfairly advantages certain teams. South Africa's qualification for the 2025 final has sparked this debate, as critics point to their schedule, which lacked Test series against Australia and England, as a factor in their relatively easier path to the final. Potential changes to the WTC format are being discussed to address these perceived imbalances.