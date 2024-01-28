ICC lifts Sri Lanka Cricket suspension with immediate effect, global body says 'SLC no longer.....'

On 10 November 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC Member.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member, following a two-month suspension. SLC had faced a ban in November due to their failure to fulfill obligations as an ICC Member.

On 10 November 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC Member, in particular, "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka."

The ICC Board convened on 21 November and reached a decision regarding Sri Lanka's participation in international cricket. It was determined that Sri Lanka would be allowed to continue competing in both bilateral cricket and ICC events. However, due to the prevailing circumstances, the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup was relocated to South Africa, despite its initial plan to be held in Sri Lanka.

Following the suspension, the ICC Board has closely monitored the situation and is now satisfied that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is no longer in violation of its membership obligations.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had suspended the Sri Lanka cricket board due to government interference. This action was taken in response to allegations of corruption, which led to the dismissal of the entire cricket board by the country's sports minister. However, the decision was later overturned by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals, resulting in the reinstatement of all officials pending a full hearing.

These developments have occurred amidst Sri Lanka's underwhelming performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. The team has only managed to secure victories in two out of the nine league matches, currently placing them in 9th position on the World Cup points table. Sri Lanka's performance against India was particularly disappointing, as they finished with a double-digit score in both the ICC World Cup and Asia Cup final matches.

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, made the decision to dismiss the cricket board due to rampant corruption within the organization. Minister Ranasinghe stated that the cricket authorities lacked the necessary moral and ethical standing to continue in their positions. In response, an interim cricket board was established, with Arjuna Ranatunga, the captain who led Sri Lanka to victory in the 1996 World Cup, appointed as its chairman.

"Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country," Arjuna Ranatunga said. "I want to change that image," he added.

The decision was later overturned by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals, which reinstated the country's cricket board.

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again," a court official said.