ICC lifts Sri Lanka Cricket suspension with immediate effect, global body says 'SLC no longer.....'

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC lifts Sri Lanka Cricket suspension with immediate effect, global body says 'SLC no longer.....'

On 10 November 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC Member.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member, following a two-month suspension. SLC had faced a ban in November due to their failure to fulfill obligations as an ICC Member.

On 10 November 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC Member, in particular, "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka."

The ICC Board convened on 21 November and reached a decision regarding Sri Lanka's participation in international cricket. It was determined that Sri Lanka would be allowed to continue competing in both bilateral cricket and ICC events. However, due to the prevailing circumstances, the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup was relocated to South Africa, despite its initial plan to be held in Sri Lanka.

Following the suspension, the ICC Board has closely monitored the situation and is now satisfied that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is no longer in violation of its membership obligations.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had suspended the Sri Lanka cricket board due to government interference. This action was taken in response to allegations of corruption, which led to the dismissal of the entire cricket board by the country's sports minister. However, the decision was later overturned by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals, resulting in the reinstatement of all officials pending a full hearing.

These developments have occurred amidst Sri Lanka's underwhelming performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. The team has only managed to secure victories in two out of the nine league matches, currently placing them in 9th position on the World Cup points table. Sri Lanka's performance against India was particularly disappointing, as they finished with a double-digit score in both the ICC World Cup and Asia Cup final matches.

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, made the decision to dismiss the cricket board due to rampant corruption within the organization. Minister Ranasinghe stated that the cricket authorities lacked the necessary moral and ethical standing to continue in their positions. In response, an interim cricket board was established, with Arjuna Ranatunga, the captain who led Sri Lanka to victory in the 1996 World Cup, appointed as its chairman.

"Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country," Arjuna Ranatunga said. "I want to change that image," he added.

The decision was later overturned by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals, which reinstated the country's cricket board.

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again," a court official said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE