ICC investigating 6 charges of corruption in Abu Dhabi T10 League: Report

The investigation is focusing on the high level of betting activity during the event, with approximately £15 million being wagered using exchanges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking into claims of corruption during the Abu Dhabi T10 competition, which featured top players from around the world.

Over a dozen reports of suspicious behaviour at the tournament were received by the ICC's anti-corruption unit, with six of them deemed significant enough to warrant formal investigations.

According to the DailyMail, the ICC is investigating the possibility of unusually high levels of better activity, with about £15 million staked via exchanges on a game where bookmakers were prominently displayed and all teams were sponsored by betting businesses. According to the study, much to £800,000 was wagered on individual bouts that drew only a few hundred paying viewers.

According to reports, the ICC has received multiple reports of suspicious activities surrounding the teams, including franchise owners dictating bowling and batting orders in advance without regard for the conditions.

Each year, the ICC receives over 1,200 tip-offs from players about suspicious conduct, resulting in between 30-40 investigations.

According to Sportsmail, Darren Herft, owner of the Chennai Braves club, opened the batting opposite England batsman Dan Lawrence despite never having played a first-class match. 

Sportsmail also revealed that four weeks after the tournament, some of the 16 England internationals who competed in the league had yet to receive the last instalment of competition fees ranging from £10,000 to £50,000.

