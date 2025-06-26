Although certain new regulations have already been implemented in the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) (2025-27), the rules related to white-ball cricket will take effect starting July 2.

The ICC has implemented a stop clock in Test cricket to address slow over rates, while also permitting fielding teams to choose which batter will be on strike in the event of a ‘deliberate' short-run, as part of the playing conditions for the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. These new regulations have been put into effect starting with the 2025-2027 World Test Championship, which commenced with the first of two Tests between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle.

As stated in the ICC Test Match Playing Conditions on the governing body's website, the introduction of the stop clock — similar to that used in limited-overs cricket — aims to eliminate the problem of slow over-rate.

"The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. An electronic clock will be displayed at the ground that counts up seconds from zero to 60,” the ICC said.

The fielding team will receive two warnings, and if a third violation occurs, the batting team will be granted five penalty runs. According to the ICC, these warnings will reset to zero after 80 overs have been completed.

DRS calls

The ICC also stated that if there are situations where both the player and the on-field umpire make referrals, the process will be executed in chronological order, following the sequence of their occurrence. The ICC directed that if a second review occurs for a decision ruled ‘out' by an on-field umpire, the default ruling for the next mode of dismissal will still be ‘out'.

For instance, if a batter contests an on-field decision for caught-behind and is ruled not out, with replays indicating the ball struck the pads, the TV umpire would then check to see if the batter was out leg-before.

In this case, the default ruling for this mode of dismissal will be ‘out', and if the ball-tracking indicates ‘umpire's call', the batter will be declared ‘out'.

Saliva Use

In the meantime, ESPNcricinfo has reported that the ICC has lifted the requirement for umpires to replace the ball upon discovering saliva on it. The prohibition on the use of saliva is still in effect.

The website indicated that fielding teams might intentionally apply saliva to the ball to prompt a ball change; however, the existing document outlining the playing conditions for men's Test cricket does not reference any such alteration.

Deliberate short run

In case of a “deliberate short run”, the ICC explained, “A deliberate short run is an attempt for batters to appear to run more than one run, while at least one batter deliberately does not make good their ground at one end.” “Batters may choose to abort a run, provided the umpire believes that there was no intention by the batter concerned to deceive the umpires or to score the run in which they didn't make their ground.”

In such situations, the umpire at the bowler's end will invalidate all runs for the batting team, return any not out batter to their original position, signal a no-ball or wide-ball if necessary, indicate a short-run to the scorers, award five penalty runs to the fielding team, and "request their captain to determine which of the two batters will be on strike for the next delivery".

The ICC announced that the TV umpire will now assess the legitimacy of a catch taken from a no-ball. If the catch is deemed fair, the batting team will receive an additional run for the no-ball, and if the catch is not taken cleanly, the batting team will be awarded the runs that the batters would have scored.

In the previous version of the playing conditions, the TV umpire was not required to evaluate the fairness of a catch resulting from a no-ball.

