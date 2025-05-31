The new playing conditions will start in Test cricket in June and in white-ball cricket in July. Check the new rules for both formats.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to roll out new playing conditions starting next month, with a particular emphasis on bringing back the single ball rule in ODIs. These updated rules will kick in for Test cricket in June, while the white-ball format will see the changes take effect in July.

It's important to note that the current rules will still apply during the World Test Championship final, as the new modifications will only come into play with the next WTC cycle, which begins with the Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The changes for the white-ball format will also be implemented during the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

What regulations will be implemented?

The ICC has focused on the single-ball rule in ODI cricket. As per the rules which ICC has informed its members, "there will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for over 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed)". Notably, in a reduced match of 25 overs or less per side before the first innings, "each team shall have only one new ball for its innings."

The previous rule allowed for the use of two balls during each innings in a 50-over match. This meant that the fielding team would receive new balls from both ends of the pitch for the entire duration of the 50 overs. On another note, the ICC mentioned that some of the current playing conditions will stay the same.

"A replacement ball at any time during the innings will be one of similar conditions to the ball that needs to be replaced. Note that the ball not used for overs 35 to 50 in the match will be added to the replacement ball supply," it stated.

Concussion sub-rule changes

In light of the new playing conditions, the ICC has updated the rules regarding concussion substitutes. Teams are now required to provide the names of five potential replacement players to the match referee before the game kicks off. This group of five must include one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner, and one all-rounder. It's important to note that the current like-for-like replacement rule will still apply in exceptional circumstances.

"Under an exceptional and rare circumstance whereby a replacement concussion player gets concussed and needs to be replaced, the match referee will deal with the situation and consider a replacement outside of the five nominated replacement players. The existing like-for-like protocols will apply in this situation," the ICC added.

The ICC has pointed out that they're currently working on updates to the rules concerning boundary catches and DRS protocols, with more information expected to be released soon. For now, the existing rules will be in effect during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s, which kicks off on June 11.

