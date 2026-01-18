ICC intervenes to fix visa row affecting Pakistan-origin players before T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC has taken a decisive step to resolve visa-related concerns affecting Pakistan-origin players ahead of the T20 World Cup. The move aims to ensure fair participation, prevent disruption to team selections, and safeguard the smooth conduct of the global tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken significant measures to ease visa complications for 42 players and support staff of Pakistani descent who will be attending and competing in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in India. This initiative encompasses players and support personnel from various full and associate member nations, prompting the ICC to act early to guarantee a seamless experience.

Among the English players, those of Pakistani heritage include spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, along with fast bowler Saqib Mahmood. The USA has selected Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir, while Zulfiqar Saqib has been picked by the Netherlands. Reports indicate that Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, and Saqib Mahmood have already received their visa approvals, along with members of the Netherlands team. Additionally, a member of Canada’s squad, Shah Saleem Zafar, has also been granted visa clearance.

Visa applications for players and officials of Pakistani nationality or descent, representing teams from the UAE, USA, Italy, Bangladesh, and Canada, are still under review. The appointment date for Indian missions has been set for the first week of next month for all teams, marking a crucial phase in the visa application timeline. The final deadline for the visa approval process is January 31.

This development is viewed as a positive step, especially given the number of players of Pakistani ancestry currently representing various international teams. This ICC initiative not only focuses on the playing members but also includes match referees, team managers, and reserve players.

To facilitate this, the ICC has been coordinating with the Indian High Commissions across different regions to prevent any delays and ensure that all necessary procedures are completed. Officials involved in this process are optimistic that the remaining applications will be processed within the designated timeframe.

With the visa agreements progressing as planned, the ICC is optimistic that all participating countries will be adequately prepared ahead of the tournament set to begin on February 7. Additionally, given that the visa application process for candidates of Pakistani origin requires more extensive validation, the ICC's early engagement has been significantly beneficial.

