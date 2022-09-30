Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC increases prize money for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, winners to take home USD 1.6 million

ICC on Friday announced the title winners of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2022 will be taking home a whopping cheque of USD 1.6 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

ICC increases prize money for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, winners to take home USD 1.6 million
ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the title winners of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2022 will be taking home a whopping cheque of USD 1.6 million.

READ: Jos Buttler opens up on mankading debate, says 'I will call batsman back even if it is World Cup final'

The total prize pot of USD 5.6m will see the runners-up assured of USD 800,000 and the losing semifinalists will receive USD 400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Following the same structure as in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth USD 40,000.

Apart from defending champions and hosts Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, 2010 winners England, 2007 champions India, New Zealand, 2009 winners Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with USD 40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to USD 480,000. The four teams knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, 2014 champions Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, two-time champions the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Australia was originally scheduled to host the event in 2020, before it was postponed due to Covid-19 and re-scheduled for October 16 - November 13 this year.

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli shows his video call with Anushka Sharma to the fans after 1st T20I against South Africa

Matches will be played in Adelaide (Adelaide Oval), Brisbane (The Gabba), Geelong (Kardinia Park Stadium), Hobart (Bellerive Oval), Melbourne (MCG), Perth (Perth Stadium) and Sydney (SCG).

It`s the first time Australia will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after hosting a record-breaking ICC Women`s T20 World Cup, which was held in February - March 2020 and won by the hosts.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.