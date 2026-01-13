ICC holds video conference with Bangladesh Cricket Board for T20I World Cup: Check inside details of meeting

A video conference was held on Tuesday between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Bangladesh's participation in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place on Indian venues.

A video conference between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing controversy over Bangladesh's participation in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 on Indian venues. For BCB, president Aminul Islam, vice presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury attended the video meeting.

In the meeting, the BCB continued with its stand of not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup fixtures, citing security concerns. Bangladesh's cricketing body also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating its matches out of India to a neutral venue.

On the other hand, ICC noted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance. However, BCB reaffirmed its decision. Later, ICC and BCB agreed that discussions would continue to explore a solution to the matter.

Earlier, ICC sources revealed that the overall security risk of the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is normal for the profile of many global sporting events.

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their campaign against two-time champions West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by a match against Italy on February 9 at the same venue.

After these, Bangladesh will face England at the same venue and conclude their league stage fixtures with a clash against Nepal on February 17.

