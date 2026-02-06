FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC halts IND vs PAK ticket sales: How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled?

India vs Pakistan league stage match in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

ICC halts IND vs PAK ticket sales: How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled?
IND vs PAK group stage match is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo
The ticket sales for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 have been halted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The match is scheduled to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, Pakistan's government had earlier said to boycott the IND vs PAK game due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the nations. Not only this, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to stand in solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after the ICC kicked Bangladesh out of the tournament over its last-minute demand to shift fixtures out of India.

The tickets for other matches in the 20-team tournament are available for fans on the official ICC website, but the IND vs PAK game is missing from the ticket portal. The reason which is being considered behind ICC's decision to halt the ticket sale is the uncertainty and delay in PCB's final confirmation about the game with India.

Earlier, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ICC marquee event, after the BCB's demand to shift its games outside India was not entertained. After a post shared by the Pakistan government on X about their national team's participation in the ICC World Cup 2026, there have been reports about the ICC taking strict action against the PCB over their boycott of the IND vs PAK game, which involves huge financial obligations.

How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if IND vs PAK match gets cancelled?

If the India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled and PCB continues with its stand to boycott against the Men In Blue, the Sri Lanka Cricket is bound to lose a huge sum of money due to the cancellation of the game. Some online reports suggest that Sri Lanka is set to lose USD 50-70 million due to Pakistan's boycott, which includes hotel bookings cancellations, flight ticket refunds, logistical cost among others.

Some reports suggest that ICC is in discussions with the PCB to find a final solution, which allows the much-awaited match to go ahead as scheduled. The Sri Lanka Cricket has also urged the PCB to reconsider its stance, pointing out that cancellation of such a game will lead to major economic losses for the cricketing board of the island nation.

Notably, all fixtures of Pakistan are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka due to an arrangement made by the apex cricketing body after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded not to play any game in Pakistan during last year's Champions Trophy.

