The former Pakistani cricket star has expressed concerns regarding the PCB's potential acceptance of a reported compromise deal with the ICC.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has expressed serious concerns regarding the reported compromise deal between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). He described the deal as a "lollipop" that could potentially have negative consequences for Pakistan cricket.

These concerns have arisen amidst discussions surrounding the hosting rights and financial compensation for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. It has been reported that the ICC and PCB have reached an agreement on a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, allowing India to play their matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan due to political tensions. This decision has raised questions about the revenue loss for the PCB, as the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, which is a major revenue generator, will not take place on Pakistani soil.

As part of the compromise, Pakistan will also not be traveling to India for their league-stage match in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Instead, the match will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts for the tournament. In return, the ICC has promised Pakistan hosting rights for the Women's World Cup post-2027.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali criticized the PCB for agreeing to this deal, arguing that it does not offer any significant benefits to Pakistan cricket. He urged the board to advocate for hosting the men's Asia Cup instead, highlighting the economic and cricketing importance of hosting prestigious men's tournaments.

"Now it is being said that in 2027 or 2028, a women's World Cup will be given to Pakistan. Everybody will say, 'waah ji waah! This is great, not one but two ICC events (in Pakistan)!' But what's the point of events like these? It's being done so that in 2026, the Pakistan team will travel to India and the Indian women's team will then come to Pakistan. The broadcasters won't suffer any losses," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

"Do you know what a lollipop is? This is a lollipop the ICC is giving to the PCB...that if you agree to this, don't ask for anything in writing and we will give you another ICC event. This won't be of any benefit (to Pakistan). They should rather bid for the Asia Cup, which is next year. The PCB should ask for this. The PCB won't benefit by hosting the Women's World Cup or U-19 World Cup. If the PCB accepts this lollipop, they'll be the losers."

Although the PCB has not officially confirmed the details, sources indicate that the board is facing pressure to accept the hybrid model in order to ensure the smooth progression of the Champions Trophy. The ICC's refusal to offer financial compensation for the revenue loss resulting from the Indo-Pak matches has further intensified the controversy surrounding the deal.

