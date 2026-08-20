ICC gives Pakistan major relief, rescinds punishment against Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium - Here’s why

The ICC has given Pakistan a major relief by rescinding the punishment imposed on Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The decision comes after the governing body reviewed the circumstances behind the sanction, offering a significant boost to Pakistan cricket and the iconic venue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provided significant relief to Pakistan by rescinding a punishment previously imposed on Lahore's renowned Gaddafi Stadium earlier this year. This announcement was made by the global cricket governing body on Thursday (August 20) after a review conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

For those unfamiliar, this venue, which serves as Pakistan's primary cricket center, was assigned one demerit point. According to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the pitch for the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in June was deemed 'Unsatisfactory' by match referee Graeme La Brooy. Brooy's report stated, "The pitch was slow and low, making it very challenging to score runs. It was not suitable for a One Day International match, as batters needed more time to settle in. Spin was effective very early in the game and continued throughout the match."

Why did the ICC reverse its decision?

Nevertheless, the ICC's appeal panel has overturned this decision, revoking the demerit point. The ICC's latest statement noted, "While the match referee adhered to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process guidelines, the pitch did not exhibit excessive unevenness or spin."

As a result, the Lahore venue now holds zero demerit points. For those who may not know, if a ground accumulates six demerit points within a 12-month timeframe, it faces a 12-month ban from hosting any international matches.

What transpired in the Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The series finale between Pakistan and Australia was a tightly contested, low-scoring affair, which the hosts clinched by four wickets. The World Champions were bowled out for 157, and the Men in Green successfully chased down the target, winning by four wickets with 49 balls remaining. Notably, pacer Shaheen Afridi (3-30), who also captains Pakistan, recorded the best bowling figures in the match.

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