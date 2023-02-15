Search icon
ICC gets trolled after reversing Test rankings, India lose top spot

The Test rankings came after India's win against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Team India on Wednesday got the top spot in the ICC Test rankings replacing Australia. However, the ICC changed the rankings within hours and restored Australia to the top spot. India briefly became the No. 1 ranked team in all three formats. The men in blue are already at the top spot in ODIs and T20Is. 

Now, after the ICC blunder, netizens are criticising it, while some are still congratulating Team India for the now-withdrawn feat. Australia currently have 3,668 points in 29 matches and have a rating of 126, while India have dropped down to the 2nd spot with 115 rating. India have 3690 points in 32 matches.

The Test rankings came after India's win against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur. Team India recently clinched the World No.1 ODI team spot after defeating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

 

 

The second Test between India and Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy will take place in Delhi from February 17 onwards. Merely two sessions of play were needed to achieve a result on the third day of the first Test as India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

India must win the second Test against Australia in Delhi to maintain their lead in the Test rankings and come closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June. 

