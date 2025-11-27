FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

ICC finally rates Perth pitch after two-day finish during Ashes 2025-26

After the Perth Test between Australia and England ended in just two days, ICC has now come forward and gave rating to the venue' pitch.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

ICC finally rates Perth pitch after two-day finish during Ashes 2025-26
Australia won the Perth Test by 8 wickets
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday gave the highest rating of 'very good' despite the first Test match between Australia and England ending in just two days. Day 1 of the Perth Test witnessed 19 wickets fall, while the match ended in the last Session of Day 2, with Australia winning the game by 8 wickets. For those unversed, under the ICC's four-tier rating system, 'very good' reflects a pitch with 'good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers'.

The Perth Test witnessed a total of 847 deliveries, which is the second-shortest completed Test in Australia and the shortest Ashes Test by balls bowled since 1888.

Cricket Australia’s Chief of Cricket, James Allsopp, talked about ICC's verdict and said, ''The match referee's 'very good' rating justifies our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball. The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days.''

''This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments which captivated huge viewing audiences and will inspire even more kids to pick up a bat and ball this summer,'' he added.

Australian skipper Steve Smith had said, ''This wicket, it kind of gets better, I think at the end of day two, it's probably at its best for the game late this evening, we saw similar last year as well.'

