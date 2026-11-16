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ICC finalises cricket calendar till 2035: India gets two major tournaments, here's the full list

The apex cricketing body has finalised its men's cricket calendar until 2035, confirming India's hosting duties for two major tournaments. Check out the complete list below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

ICC finalises cricket calendar till 2035: India gets two major tournaments, here's the full list
ICC finalises men's cricket calendar with major tournaments till 2035. (AI-Generated)
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the schedule of major men's tournaments through 2035. As per the schedule, India will be hosting the 2029 ICC Men's Champions Trophy and will be sharing hosting duties with Bangladesh for the 2031 Men's Cricket World Cup.

The decision was taken by the ICC Board during its meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15. The ICC schedule covers four major tournaments, including the Men's Cricket World Cup, Men's T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 World Cup

After successfully hosting the men's T20I World Cup earlier this year, India will next be hosting the 2029 Men's Champions Trophy, commencing from October 9 to 28.

Apart from this, India will also be co-hosting the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup, along with Bangladesh, which is scheduled to begin from October 9 to November 23.

ICC announces T20I World Cup schedule till 2034

The next edition of the T20I World Cup in 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand between October and November. The 2030 edition will again have multiple hosts: England, Ireland and Scotland; however, the dates for the next two editions have been confirmed, but the hosts are yet to be revealed.

The 2032 tournament will be played from October 14 to November 14, while the next 2034 edition is scheduled from July 6 to August 6.

World Test Championship finals and 2035 World Cup

The ICC has retained the 2-year cycle for the World Test Championship (WTC), with the next two editions scheduled to be hosted by England, from June 8 to 12 in 2029 and June 12 to 16 in 2031.

The dates for the next two editions have also been decided, but the ICC is yet to reveal the hosts for the 2033 and 2035 editions.

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