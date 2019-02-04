ICC exemplifies MS Dhoni's miracle stumping in life advice for Yoko Ono

Dubbed as the man with the fastest hands in the east, former Indian captain MS Dhoni showed the world why he is the best behind the wickets.

In the fifth ODI match at Wellington against New Zealand, Dhoni’s presence of mind sent Jimmy Neesham back to the crease after he threatened to take the game away from the visitors.

In the 37th over of the Kiwi innings, Bowled by Kedar Jadhav, Neesham was trying to go for a sweep shot which he missed. The ball hit his pads and Indian players were jumping up to appeal for an LBW.

The umpire said not out and Neesham who was too caught up with the decision decided to leave the crease. Dhoni was quick to react to the situation and immediately picked up the ball and flicked it onto the stumps.

The umpire referred it to the third umpire and replay showed that Neesham needed to go back to the pavillian.

With the Indian cricket team’s victory and International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrating the amazing moment, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono posted a tweet.

The artist had asked for advice on Twitter saying, “Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine”. With over 2000 replies to Yoko Ono's tweet, the one that stood out was that of the ICC.

Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) February 1, 2019

ICC replied to the post with a warning saying, “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!"

Within minutes, the Tweet went viral as cricket fans enjoyed the fear Dhoni created with his wicket-keeping skills.

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 February 3, 2019

India and New Zealand will now play a three-match Twenty20 International series from February 6.