ICC delivers boost for India despite Gautam Gambhir’s Test headaches and slipping WTC hopes

India received a pleasant boost from the ICC despite concerns surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s Test plans, a dip in form, and fading hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final. The development comes as the team looks to regain momentum in the longest format.

India might’ve lifted the T20 World Cup earlier this year, but Test cricket presents a whole different headache for Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar. Unless India pull off something remarkable against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the coming months, their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes are pretty much shot. Last year’s home loss to South Africa made that clear.

In the middle of all this uncertainty, India did catch a bit of a break in the latest ICC annual Test rankings. The update came out Friday and, despite their struggles in the longest format, India moved up a spot to third place with 104 points—leapfrogging England, who dropped to 102. Australia still sits comfortably at the top.

But let’s be real—it’s not like India’s recent Test performances sparked this little bump in the rankings. This shift happened mostly because England stumbled in the Ashes and during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England’s earlier wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and that big 3-0 victory in Pakistan got removed from the ranking calculations after April 30, 2023. This cost them their edge, nudging them down the table.

South Africa sits in second place, with New Zealand and Pakistan behind in fifth and sixth. Sri Lanka slipped to seventh. West Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe fill out the top ten, while Ireland dropped out entirely—they haven’t played enough matches. For both Ireland and Afghanistan, the rule is simple: play at least two Tests this year if they want to get back in the rankings.

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Now, about India’s dimming WTC ambitions. After that two-Test series loss in South Africa, India dropped to sixth in the WTC standings for the 2025-27 cycle. Their remaining assignments? An away series in Sri Lanka, another in New Zealand, and then a five-match home Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India needs to win seven out of these nine matches if they want even a shot at making it to Lord's for the WTC final. That’s a tough ask, especially with two overseas tours lined up, neither of which offers any guarantees. Once the New Zealand trip is over, they return home for that grueling series against Australia. Considering how things have gone lately, nobody’s betting on them sweeping Pat Cummins' team 5-0.

India kicked off this WTC cycle with a 2-2 draw in England, then took a straightforward series win over the West Indies at home. But everything shifted when South Africa whitewashed them. That set Gambhir’s side on the back foot.

To make matters worse, under Gambhir, India missed out on the previous WTC final after falling to New Zealand at home and Australia on their patch. So, despite the T20 celebrations, Test cricket is still a steep mountain for this team.

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