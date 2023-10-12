ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South African start as favourites against faltering Aussies

After a long time, the South African team looks like a well-balanced side, but can they pass the acid test of a World Cup where they have faltered at the end many times, time will tell but watch out for this South African side on Thursday.

Five-time World Cup Champions Australia clash against an in-form South Africa in Lucknow tomorrow and will have to up their game and get their first points of the World Cup after going down to India in their first game. Whereas South Africa hammered the highest score so far in the tournament of 428 against Srilanka must be very high on confidence against a team whom they have not done well in World Cups.

In the five-match series before the World Cup against the Aussies, South Africa came from 2/0 down to beat the Australians 3/2 and would like to continue that when they meet them at the slowish Lucknow pitch. Australia's problem is Spin and South Africa has willy Keshav Maharaj and Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi along with Aiden Makram who too is quite handy with his off-spin. Whereas Australia's Adam Zampa struggled against India in spin-friendly conditions in Chennai.

South Africa's batting looks very strong with Quinton de Cock, Aiden Makram, Rassie van der Dussen, Henrich Klassendn and David Miller all looking in prime form and Pat Cummins the captain of Australia will have to get his act right in containing the attacking South African batsman. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood both looked good against India and will hope to stop the South African Juggernaut. In the past World Cup, noticeably the 1999 World Cup Australia won two games against South Africa from a losing position to win that World Cup and went on to win in 2003 and 2007 too but South Africa will hope they can turn this time around against their rivals.

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

