The ICC has made a significant breakthrough in resolving the impasse surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy. A hybrid model has been agreed upon, which will involve India's matches in the eight-team event being held at a neutral venue. In return, Pakistan's matches in ICC events hosted by India will also take place at a neutral venue.

As per the agreement, during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue. Similarly, all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will also be played at a neutral venue. This includes knockout games such as the semi-finals and the final.

This agreement will come into effect starting with the 2025 men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. It will also apply to the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in India and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, which is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In the case of the latter event, any game between India and Pakistan, whether in the group stage or knockout rounds, will be held in Sri Lanka due to the co-hosting arrangement.

Furthermore, this agreement could also extend to the 2028 women's T20 World Cup, which has been awarded to Pakistan as the first tournament of the next events cycle.

The selection of a neutral venue for tournaments will be determined by the tournament host and must receive approval from the ICC. In the case of the Champions Trophy, the PCB is required to propose a neutral venue within 24 hours of the resolution being passed. The UAE is currently the leading candidate, with Sri Lanka also being considered. The PCB will maintain full hosting rights for the event.

Additionally, the resolution mentions the potential for a triangular or quadrangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, and another Full Member from Asia (and an Associate Asian nation if it is a quadrangular). This proposal is believed to have been advocated for by the PCB during negotiations, although the ICC has only stated that it will not oppose such an event and that similar neutral venue arrangements will be in place as in the ICC event model. The resolution also stipulates that no ICC director will publicly announce the tri-series, as it will be a matter solely between the BCCI and PCB.

The official schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be announced shortly, as Pakistan looks to secure their title defense following their victory in 2017. The highly anticipated eight-team tournament will showcase top cricketing nations including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, in addition to the host country, Pakistan.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017. The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan," the statement read.

