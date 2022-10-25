ICC compare Trent Boult's batting to Rohit Sharma as former practices in nets, watch hilarious clip

Source: ICC T20 World Cup (Instagram)

New Zealand dished out a clinical display in their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against defending champs Australia as they won by 89 runs. The Kiwis stunned the hosts as they took a major step towards qualification to the semis, and also boosted their net run rate.

However, the job is not over and New Zealand would like to go better than last year's edition when they lost to their neighbours in the final. Keeping that in mind, the Black Caps hit the nets ahead of their next clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday, with the likes of Trent Boult also seen practising in the nets.

The pacer's practice session was full of fun as ICC shared a clip of Boult fine-tuning his batting skills, and put up hilarious captions for his shots, even comparing him to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

READ| AUS vs SL: David Warner dubbed 'Superman' by fans after his exceptional fielding during must-win tie

Watch:

Boult played a key role against Australia as he chipped in with two scalps, and will be crucial to the Kiwis' title charge.

Both Boult and Tim Southee will have to keep up their impressive standards should New Zealand hope to end their ICC title drought in limited overs.

READ| AUS vs SL: Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease, pic goes viral

Despite reaching the final of last year's World Cup, as well as the 2019 ODI World Cup, the last major ICC trophy which they won in limited over cricket remains the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy, the predecessor of the ICC Champions Trophy.