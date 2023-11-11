Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy to become T20I tournament? Disney Star wants to...

The Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 and 2029, with the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

In a surprising turn of events, The Guardian newspaper has recently reported that the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy may undergo a transformation from its traditional 50-over format to a fast-paced T20 tournament. Citing insider sources, the report suggests that Disney Star, the current broadcasters, are keen on reshaping the prestigious competition into an 8-team, 20-overs spectacle.

Scheduled for 2025 and 2029, the Champions Trophy's potential shift to T20 would follow the T20 World Cups in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. Meanwhile, the 50-over ICC World Cup is slated for 2027 in South Africa and 2031 in India and Bangladesh. Disney Star, having secured the broadcast rights for all ICC events in a substantial four-year deal spanning from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market, reportedly invested a staggering USD 3 billion.

Between 2024 and 2027, the ICC men’s calendar is poised to host two T20 World Cups, two World Test Championship finals, a revamped Champions Trophy, and a 50-over World Cup. On the women's side, the schedule includes two T20 World Cups, a 50-over World Cup, and a T20 Champions Trophy. In the U-19 category, there are two men’s World Cups and a pair of women’s T20 World Cups.

This potential shift raises numerous questions about the ongoing 50-over World Cup's role in determining qualification for a T20 tournament. The speculated move also prompts inquiries into the future of ODI cricket and whether bilateral ODIs will gradually fade away. A broadcaster source quoted by The Guardian goes so far as to claim that this transition will "kill off" the one-day format.

This change poses challenges for teams like Afghanistan, which have excelled in 50-over cricket, particularly in the current ODI World Cup in India. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi addressed the peculiar situation, expressing hope that the ICC would provide more ODIs to help teams like Afghanistan continue to progress. Shahidi emphasized the importance of 50-over and Test cricket amidst the proliferation of T20 leagues, underlining the need for a balanced approach to different formats. He remains optimistic that the ODI format will endure and contribute to the growth and improvement of cricketing nations.

