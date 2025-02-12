The International Cricket Council has officially released the schedule for the warm-up matches leading up to the highly anticipated Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2025 Champions Trophy warm-up games schedule shortly after India defeated England in a clean sweep. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host this competition from February 19 to March 9.

Before each ICC event, teams usually play two practice matches against other participating countries. But this time, there will only be four practice matches in Dubai, Karachi, and Lahore.

Will India have a warm-up match before the Champions Trophy 2025?

There will be no warm-up games for India before the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rather, on February 20 in Dubai, they will play Bangladesh in the league stage to begin their campaign. For the first time since the 2010 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will go into an ICC competition without having any warm-up games planned.

Pakistan would also skip practice matches in the same manner. Rather, three Pakistan Shaheen (Pakistan A) sides have been chosen to play South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in practice matches. Afghanistan vs. New Zealand will be the only warm-up game between the two participating nations in Lahore. England and Australia have similarly decided not to participate in any practice matches.

Despite worries about India securing an opponent for a practice match in the UAE, Bangladesh will compete against the Pakistan Shaheens in Dubai.

Warm-up matches schedule

14 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

Pakistan Shaheens squads for warm-up games

Shaheens squad vs Afghanistan in Lahore: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Shaheens squad vs South Africa in Karachi: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan.

Shaheens squad vs Bangladesh in Dubai: Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir.

