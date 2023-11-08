ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Four teams compete for last two available spots, check details

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is nearing the end of its league stage, and three teams have already secured their spots in the semi-finals. Along with the World Cup, the race to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2023 is also going on. To qualify for the Champions Trophy, a team needs to accumulate 8 or more points. Pakistan is one of the teams in this category, and they might even host the Champions Trophy in 2025.

So far, six teams have made it to the Champions Trophy, leaving just two spots up for grabs. This sets the stage for an intense battle between four teams competing for those remaining places. Let's know which four teams they are:

Bangladesh Cricket Team:

The Bangladesh cricket team has had a tough time in the 2023 World Cup, managing only 2 wins out of 8 matches. Currently, they sit in seventh place with 4 points on the points table. To qualify for the Champions Trophy, they must beat Australia in their upcoming match. If they don't, they'll need to keep a close watch on other teams' results.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team:

Sri Lanka's performance in the World Cup 2023 mirrors Bangladesh's struggles, with just 2 wins out of 8 matches and 4 points, placing them in 8th position. Their last chance to qualify for the Champions Trophy hinges on winning their match against New Zealand. If they can't secure a win, they'll have to rely on the outcomes of other matches to have a chance.

Netherlands Cricket Team:

The Netherlands surprised by defeating South Africa, but their overall performance has been modest, with 2 wins in 7 matches and 4 points, putting them in 9th place. Their fate depends on winning their remaining two matches against England and India. If they beat England but lose to India, they could still secure 6th place, but their net run rate will be crucial. Qualifying won't be easy.

England Cricket Team:

England has struggled the most, securing only one win in 7 matches and accumulating 2 points, ranking them at the bottom in 10th place. To have a chance at the Champions Trophy, they must win both their upcoming matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

If England team wins both the matches then they will get 6 points. In such a situation, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also come with 6 points. Because of this, England will also need a good rate of run-rate along with victory. If England loses to the Netherlands, they'll need to win against Pakistan and hope both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose their matches for a shot at qualifying.