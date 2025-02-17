Pakistan's Champions Trophy title defence will start against New Zealand at Karachi on February 19, followed by an intense clash against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan is all set to hold the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy on February 19. Pakistan is holding its first ICC event in nearly 30 years. Hence, this marks a remarkable moment for Pakistan and its cricket. Before this, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal recently opened up about the present cricket team of his country. He criticised the squad selection, calling it questionable, and expressed doubts about the Mohammad Rizwan-led team’s chances, he told HT.

The former cricketer also said that Pakistan doesn’t appear capable of defending its Champions Trophy title. "Pakistan ki team aisi hai chal jaaye toh chand tak, warna shaam tak. Our team has many loopholes. The bowling is struggling. Spinners are not there. The openers are struggling," he said. Akmal further said, "I don't know what the selectors and the captain thought. Even our chairman gave his approval. Let's see how things unfold. The rest of the teams look much more balanced."

Pakistan's Champions Trophy title defence will start against New Zealand at Karachi on February 19, followed by an intense clash against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai. Their final clash will be against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on February 27. Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan has won all its three bilateral series, including two away from home and made it to the final of the tri-nation series at home against New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.