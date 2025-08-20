ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings

On Wednesday (August 20), India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who recently achieved the rank of the world’s No. 2 ODI batter, was taken off the ICC ODI batter’s ranking list, alongside former India captain and legendary player Virat Kohli.

The ICC rankings released on Wednesday stirred excitement in the cricket community as the ODI list surprisingly lacked the names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both of these Indian cricket legends have stepped back from Tests and T20Is, with ODI being the only format they are still participating in. Amidst this, the absence of Kohli and Rohit's names sparked speculation on social media about their potential exit from the ODI format as well.

Nevertheless, the ICC has since clarified that the omission of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names from the rankings was due to a technical error. "Several issues in this week's rankings are currently under investigation," the ICC informed Wisden. Subsequently, both players' names were reinstated, with Rohit holding the No. 2 spot and Kohli at No. 4.

ICC has corrected the glitch which showed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of the ODI rankings. pic.twitter.com/wnuaLwnjPf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 20, 2025

In the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers released on Wednesday, India’s wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has dropped to third place, while South African spinner Kehsav Maharaj has reclaimed the top spot. Maharaj secured his position after leading his team to a 98-run victory over Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series in Cairns.

The 35-year-old left-arm spinner, who was awarded Player of the Match for his impressive five wickets for 33 runs, has surpassed Kuldeep and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana to reclaim the top position, which he had previously held briefly in November and December 2023.

Besides Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja is the only other Indian bowler featured in the top 10 of the updated rankings.

The Indian team has not participated in an ODI match since their victory in the Champions Trophy.

In the men's batting rankings, Shubman Gill remains at the top with 784 points, while Shreyas Iyer is the other Indian player in the top 10, currently sitting in eighth place.

