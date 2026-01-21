FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC board votes to replace Bangladesh with another team in T20I World Cup 2026: Reports

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20I World Cup fixtures outside India, citing security concerns.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

ICC board votes to replace Bangladesh with another team in T20I World Cup 2026: Reports
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
In a major development in the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) board has arrived at a final decision regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20I World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has instructed the BCB to inform the interim Bangladesh government that they will be replaced by another team at the T20 World Cup if they continue to refuse to send their team to the tournament in India.

Not only this, but the BCB has been givenone more day to reconsider its decision of refusing to play in India, else they will be replaced by another team, as per the majority voting in the ICC board meeting on Wednesday.

The BCB had earlier requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's fixtures in the T20I World Cup 2026 outside India, citing security concerns of its players and support staff. This all started after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was released from the team's squad amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

Notably, Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against two-time champions, the West Indies, on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Their next two league stage matches against Italy and England, on February 9 and February 14 respectively, are also slated to be played at the same venue. Their last fixture in the group stage against Nepal will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

