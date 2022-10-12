Search icon
ICC bans UAE based cricketer Mehar Chhayakar for 14 years for match fixing

ICC banned Mehar Chhayakar, an Indian cricketer formerly based in the UAE for seven breaches of the sport's anti-corruption code.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Mehar Chhayakar

Mehar Chhayakar, an Indian cricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from all cricket for 14 years for seven breaches of the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

ICC general manager, Integrity Unit, Alex Marshal, said, "We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018. The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport.

The offences for which Chhayakar was banned relate to matches during the Zimbabwe vs UAE series in April 2019, and the Global T20 Canada in 2019. "Mr Chhayakar's offences are linked to the previous cases of former UAE players Qadeer Khan and Gulam Shabbir," the ICC said."Both Qadeer and Shabbir accepted sanctions for admitted breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code relating to approaches they received from Mr Chhayakar."

Chhayakar was one of four players suspended by the ICC in 2019 after being charged with breaches of the governing body's anti-corruption code.

Former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt were handed eight-year bans in March 2021, while another international, Qadeer Ahmed, was banned for five years the following month.

UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir was banned for four years in Sept. 2021 for six breaches of the code.

