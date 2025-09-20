'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash

In a recent TV show, a former PCB chief made shocking revelations about the conversation that took place before Pakistan vs UAE match, when PCB was demanding removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft.

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has become one of the most controversial cricket series in the game's history, grabbing eyeballs after the India vs Pakistan match last Sunday. During the game, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side avoided interaction and handshakes with Pakistani players, both at the toss and even after the match concluded. This act angered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which demanded the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for allegedly violating the ICC Code of Conduct. However, ICC rejected PCB's demand and supported Pycroft for following all ICC rules and regulations. This angered PCB more, and they decided to boycott their next game against the UAE, and the match was delayed by an hour.

Now, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has come forward and revealed the inside talks that took place before their game against the UAE.

''The decision was already taken. The mood was such that, 'under public pressure, let's boycott. Let the Asia Cup go to hell, let the ICC go to hell.' My attitude has always been that you should stay within legal boundaries and not leave the international arena. When I was called, my friends told me, ‘Don't go, don't support him.' I hadn't gone to support Mr. Mohsin Naqvi. I went to help the Pakistan Cricket Board,'' Sethi said on a Pakistani news channel.

''If what he was attempting had succeeded, Pakistan would have suffered irreparable damage. We could have been sanctioned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), foreign players might have refused to play in the PSL, and we stood to lose $15 million in ACC broadcasting rights. It would have been an existential crisis for PCB,'' he added.

Watch the clip:

pic.twitter.com/th2Oekkvzj

Meanwhile, it was in the end an embarrassing situation for the PCB as they had to withdraw their boycott threat and played the match against the UAE on Wednesday. In a conference call, ICC CEO Sanjoy Gupta communicated to the PCB chief and ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, that Andy Pycroft will remain the match referee for the rest of the tournament.