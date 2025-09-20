Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash

Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived

Amid 'handshake row' with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's act towards Karachi-born player raises eyebrows

After Donald Trump’s H1-B fee hike, Microsoft, JPMorgan issue advisory for employees, ‘We strongly recommend…’

Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash

In a recent TV show, a former PCB chief made shocking revelations about the conversation that took place before Pakistan vs UAE match, when PCB was demanding removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash
PCB demanded a ban on match referee Andy Pycroft after the IND vs PAK game
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has become one of the most controversial cricket series in the game's history, grabbing eyeballs after the India vs Pakistan match last Sunday. During the game, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side avoided interaction and handshakes with Pakistani players, both at the toss and even after the match concluded. This act angered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which demanded the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for allegedly violating the ICC Code of Conduct. However, ICC rejected PCB's demand and supported Pycroft for following all ICC rules and regulations. This angered PCB more, and they decided to boycott their next game against the UAE, and the match was delayed by an hour.

Now, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has come forward and revealed the inside talks that took place before their game against the UAE.

''The decision was already taken. The mood was such that, 'under public pressure, let's boycott. Let the Asia Cup go to hell, let the ICC go to hell.' My attitude has always been that you should stay within legal boundaries and not leave the international arena. When I was called, my friends told me, ‘Don't go, don't support him.' I hadn't gone to support Mr. Mohsin Naqvi. I went to help the Pakistan Cricket Board,'' Sethi said on a Pakistani news channel.

''If what he was attempting had succeeded, Pakistan would have suffered irreparable damage. We could have been sanctioned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), foreign players might have refused to play in the PSL, and we stood to lose $15 million in ACC broadcasting rights. It would have been an existential crisis for PCB,'' he added.

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, it was in the end an embarrassing situation for the PCB as they had to withdraw their boycott threat and played the match against the UAE on Wednesday. In a conference call, ICC CEO Sanjoy Gupta communicated to the PCB chief and ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, that Andy Pycroft will remain the match referee for the rest of the tournament.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netize
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE