ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, surpasses Men's WC 2023 pool

On Monday, ICC announced a record prize money pool for the upcoming 13th edition of the Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The revised prize money has even surpassed the prize pool of the 2023 Men's World Cup.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, surpasses Men's WC 2023 pool
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played across five venues in India and Sri Lanka
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a whopping increase in prize money for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The prize pool for the 31-match tournament has been confirmed for USD 13.88 million, which is 297 percent more than the previous 2022 edition held in New Zealand, which was just USD 3.5 million. Not only this, the total prize pot has surpassed that of the Men's World Cup, held in 2023 in India, which had a total prize money of USD 10 million.

 

''The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game, and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024,'' ICC said in a press release.

 

Prize money breakdown for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

 

The winner of the 13th edition of the tournament will receive USD 4.48 million, which is 239 percent more than the previous one. The runners-up will get USD 2.24 million, an increase of 273 percent in comparison to the USD 600,000 that England got three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will return home with USD 1.12 million each.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Winners of each group stage match will get USD 34,314. The teams finishing 5th and 6th will take home USD 700,000 each, whereas teams in 7th and 8th positions will receive USD 280,000. Apart from this, each participating team is guaranteed USD 250,000.

 

ICC chairman Jay Shah said that this was another step in the right direction as the world body prioritises women's cricket. Meanwhile, the upcoming tournament is slated to commence on September 30 and conclude with the final match scheduled on November 2. Five venues have been decided for the Women's World Cup, which are Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Colombo.

