ICC announces T20 World Cup team of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh make it to the XI

Image Source: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named the tournament team for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Three Indian players have been named to the list, including former India skipper Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. The team also includes three members of England's winning squad, which defeated Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

ICC team of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/ZCH8ueFM8l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2022

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh were easily three of the best players at the T20 World Cup 2022, where they helped their side come on top on multiple occasions throughout the tournament. Kohli finished the campaign as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs from six matches at an average of 98.66 and with a strike rate of 136.40, including four half-centuries.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, finished third in the event with 239 runs in six matches at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 189.68, including three fifties.

Arshdeep took 10 wickets from six matches in his first T20 World Cup, at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament

Alex Hales (England) Jos Buttler (England) Virat Kohli (India) Suryakumar Yadav (India) Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) Shadab Khan (Pakistan) Anrich Nortje (South Africa) Mark Wood (England) Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) Arshdeep Singh (India)

READ| 'It's call Karma': Mohammed Shami reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's 'heartbreak' post after ENG beat PAK in T20 WC final