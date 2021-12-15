ICC announces schedule for Women’s ODI World Cup 2022, India to take on Pakistan in opener

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the schedule for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup earlier on Wednesday, with plenty of big rivalries on show, when the tournament kicks off on March 4 with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

England will take on their arch-rivals Australia at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5, and India will clash with Pakistan in their opening game in Tauranga, the following day.

The tournament will last for a total of 31 days, with 31 matches set to be played to crown the next ODI World Cup champion. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington are the six host cities where all the games will be played.

The likes of England, Australia, South Africa and India have already qualified for the tournament owing to their position in the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand have qualified as hosts.

The remaining slots were to be decided through the Women’s World Cup qualifiers 2021, however, owing to COVID-19 related uncertainty, the qualifiers had to be called off, and subsequently, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies sealed their qualification courtesy of their ODI rankings.

The Women’s ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin league format with all teams set to play each other once, and the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the first semifinal on March 30, while the second semi-final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch the following day, and the same venue will also host the final on April 3.