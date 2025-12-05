ICC announces men's and women's Player of the Month nominees for November: Check here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the shortlisted nominees from the men's and women's cricket for the Player of the Month award for November.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday unveiled the nominees' list for men's and women's cricket for the Player of the Month for November. In the women's section, two contenders from the recently concluded inaugural ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, Esha Oza and Thipatcha Putthawong, and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final Player of the Match, Shafali Verma, have made it to the shortlist.

In the men's section, Simon Harmer, Taijul Islam, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz are in contention for the Player of the Month award for November. Bangladesh's all-rounder Islam continued his match-winning performance in home conditions as his team claimed both Test matches against Ireland.

Pakistan's Nawaz enjoyed his all-round prowess in the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He scored 104 runs at an average of 52 with a strike rate of 114.28 and took four wickets. Lastly, Harmer claimed 17 wickets against India in the recently concluded 2-match Test series, played in Kolkata and Guwahati. In the first match, he took eight wickets and was declared the Player of the Match, and in the next one, he scalped nine more.

Meanwhile, India's Shafali Verma, who was an injury replacement in the 50-over World Cup, produced a standout performance where she top-scored and helped set up her team's maiden title in Mumbai last month.

In her only ODI appearance in the month, she scored 87 runs off just 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.53. With the ball, her contribution was equally valuable as she took two important wickets in the crucial game and leaked just 36 runs in 7 overs.