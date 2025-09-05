Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ICC announces cheapest-ever tickets for Women's ODI World Cup, prices as low as Rs...

Adding excitement to the tournament, celebrated Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform the official yet-to-be-released anthem "Bring It Home" at the grand opening ceremony, bringing a festive spirit to the cricketing spectacle.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is planned to be the most affordable ICC global cricket event yet, with tickets costing just Rs 100 (about USD 1.14). This pricing is meant to make sure many cricket lovers can go to the games, filling stadiums and creating exciting atmospheres in India and Sri Lanka.

Tickets were first sold in a four-day pre-sale that started on September 4 through Google Pay on Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, before going on sale to everyone on September 9. Games will be held in great stadiums, like those in Indore, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Mumbai. The tournament starts on September 30, with India playing Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

This year's Women’s World Cup will have eight teams: India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. The ICC also announced that the prize money has been raised to USD 13.88 million, nearly four times more than in 2022. This makes the tournament a major step forward for women’s cricket.

To make things more thrilling, Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will sing the tournament's anthem, Bring It Home, at the opening ceremony, creating a party atmosphere for the first match.

The ICC wants to break down barriers with these super-low ticket prices, boosting attendance and giving fans a chance to enjoy top-quality cricket at a cheap price. This shows how women’s cricket is becoming more popular worldwide, inviting new people to enjoy the sport.

With the tournament starting in less than a month, cricket fans should buy their tickets soon to see this special event in person.

