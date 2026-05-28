ICC announces all-female match officials panel for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; four Indians included

The ICC has announced an all-female panel of match officials for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, marking another significant step for women in cricket officiating. Four Indian officials have been included in the prestigious lineup for the global tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) just dropped some big news—England's hosting the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5, and for the fourth time running, every umpire and match referee will be a woman. It's not just a nod to equality, it's a statement, and honestly, it's about time cricket caught up.

This streak started in South Africa in 2023, where an all-women officiating panel made history. Bangladesh followed in 2024, keeping the momentum going. Then, with India hosting the 2025 Women's World Cup, every official on the field and in the referee's seat was female—no exceptions. Now, England continues the tradition, and it’s clear: the ICC isn’t backing down.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta put it simply—the all-female panel isn't just a box-ticking exercise. The ICC’s evaluating officials the same way they judge anyone else: through performance, sound decision-making, and a real commitment to raising standards. Gupta pointed out how this team shined during the 2025 ICC CWC, and he’s excited the upcoming tournament will showcase not just the best athletes, but some of the best professional officiating in the sport.

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“We are delighted to see the progress made by these officials and the elevated standards of officiating they demonstrated during ICC CWC 2025. As we prepare to deliver what will be the biggest women’s sporting event in the world, this selection will serve to elevate the meaning associated with the athletic spectacle," said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

Digging into the details, there’s a lot for Indian fans to cheer about. Out of the 18 officials, four are from India—three umpires, and one match referee. Gayathri Venugopalan's making her ICC debut, joining seasoned umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani N. GS Lakshmi stands out as India’s sole match referee and continues to make her mark internationally.

The full official’s roster is impressive—14 umpires and four match referees, all highly experienced and respected in the game. Names like Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Anna Harris, and Claire Polosak will be familiar to anyone who’s followed women’s cricket lately. The match referees, including Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira, bring authority and poise to the tournament.

Overall, the ICC’s decision isn’t just about gender balance—it’s about raising the bar for professional standards in cricket, giving talented women the chance to lead, and showing that world-class officiating has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with skill. The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is going to be more than just a battleground for the world's best players—it’s also a showcase for the best officials, and that's something cricket fans everywhere should be excited about.

Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Anna Harris, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Candace La Borde, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Suzanne Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Jacquline Williams, Gayathri Venugopalan

Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira

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