ICC accepts error in controversial Rassie van der Dussen's DRS decision against Pakistan but...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a clarification following a significant backlash on social media regarding Rassie van der Dussen's LBW decision in a World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai on Friday. The South African batsman was given out on the field by umpire Paul Reiffel in the 19th over of their chase. It was a flatter delivery from Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir. Van der Dussen failed to judge the trajectory of the ball and was struck on the pads. To the naked eye, it seemed that the ball may have missed the stumps, but umpire Reiffel believed otherwise and gave it out. As expected, van der Dussen chose to use the DRS (Decision Review System), which is where the confusion began.

Initially, the ball-tracking technology indicated that the ball would have missed the leg stump, but the tracking was abruptly cut off and, after a few seconds, a different tracking was shown. This time, the ball was shown to be clipping the stump. On both occasions, the tracking showed that the ball was pitching in line, the impact was umpire's call, but the final trajectory of the ball differed. It is uncommon for two different ball-trackings to be displayed on DRS replays. The second tracking was deemed to be the final one. Since van der Dussen was given out on the field, the third umpire had no reason to overturn the double umpire's call verdict on DRS.

Unsurprisingly, van der Dussen was devastated. He walked back to the pavilion, seething, after scoring 21 runs. This was a crucial moment in the game, as South Africa was comfortably chasing a target of 271 runs. Van der Dussen's dismissal provided Pakistan with an opportunity to make a comeback, which they capitalized on by taking another important wicket, that of Heinrich Klaasen (12).

Minutes after van der Dussen was given out, screenshots of the two different ball-tracking replays quickly spread across social media. Fans immediately expressed their discontent and demanded an explanation from both the broadcasters and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

@TinusvS4 Did you see this? DRS shows Rassie is not out and then resets and then shows out? Who's is verifying DRS and how does such mistakes happen? pic.twitter.com/1PjIKkdfvz — WhatWouldKallisSay (@WhatKallisSaid) October 27, 2023

Responding promptly, the ICC acknowledged that the first graphic displayed during the LBW appeal against van der Dussen was indeed shown erroneously. However, they assured everyone that the correct graphic was subsequently presented, leading to the correct decision being made in the end.

"In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed," said an ICC spokesperson.

