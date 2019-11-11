Ian Chappell reveals why Virat Kohli is a headache for modern coaches

The debate over who is the better batsman between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith caught more air after the Aussie cricketer dominated the Ashes 2019 with his bat.

While Smith was completing his one-year-long ban, the Team India skipper continued kept up his top form and broke numerous record in the process.

Ian Chappell, the former Australia captain, did his own set of evaluations over Smith and Kohli’s batting style.

The 76-year-old while speaking about Kohli said how he is a fine role model for youngsters however, he is a massive headache for the coach who have a modern-day approach toward the game.

Chappell also added that both Smith and Kohli are proof of how batting is an individual exercise.

“Kohli is a great role model for young players searching for a way to build their game for international success. He’s also a headache for coaches who theorise on modern methods and disparage traditional approaches as being “old-time cricket,” Chappell wrote in his column.

“Smith and Kohli are adequate proof that batting is very much an individual exercise and whatever works for you is the correct method,” he added.

On Smith, Chappell added how Aussie cricketer has formulated a technique which works perfectly for them and how he always stays in a good position to play his favourite and trademark shots.

“And therein lies the success to Smith’s batting; he’s fashioned a method that works for him and he’s been mentally strong enough to resist all attempts to alter his style."

"For all his eccentric movements and mannerisms, when Smith actually plays the ball he’s in a good position to execute his choice of shot,” the former Aussie cricketer added.