India vs England: Virat Kohli's return will make team's batting order 'bulletproof,' says Ian Chappell

Headlines

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin replaces this star bowler in Team India’s final WC squad; know reason

Imagine winning Rs 90,000 just for being lazy, here's what you need to know about 'Festival of Laziness’

Meet wife of IAS Suhas LY, who is PCS officer and crowned Mrs India 2019; know her journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Health benefits of drinking hot lemon water in the morning

9 cartoon shows that 90s kids grew up watching

11 highly educated South Indian actresses 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement from ODIs after CWC'23 at the age of just 24

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli's return will make team's batting order 'bulletproof,' says Ian Chappell

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 06:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has said that India will start as favourites in the upcoming series against England and the return of key players in the host side will further strengthen the team and give it an "unbeatable appearance". He also said that the addition of Virat Kohli will make the team's batting order "bulletproof".

"Upcoming India versus England Test series has the potential to be an enticing contest similar in intensity to the one recently completed in Australia. India will start as favourites after an exhilarating victory over Australia, overcoming all obstacles. When you add the name Virat Kohli to the batting order, the team suddenly assumes a bulletproof cloak. In also adding the names R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma to the list of available players, India take on an unbeatable appearance," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"Likewise, England can point to improvements they can make to the side that won convincingly in Sri Lanka. The availability of a premium player in Ben Stokes who, like Pandya, provides all-round ability and selection flexibility, albeit at a higher level than the Indian, is a big plus. And Jofra Archer adds substantially to the quality of an already strong pace attack. However, it's the top of the England order, where another returning player, Rory Burns, will reside, that the scales tip in India's favour," he added.

On January 19, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

Now, all the focus is shifted to the series against England. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Chappell also feels that Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and the "indomitable" Cheteshwar Pujara places India's top order well ahead of England's top order.

"India's top three feature an impressive Shubman Gill, a talented but flawed Rohit Sharma and the indomitable Cheteshwar Pujara, which places them well ahead of England's top order," he said.

Chappell also said: "Unfortunately, any advantage England might gain from Root's incredible form at No. 4 is immediately negated by India's best batsman also holding down a similar position. Rarely does a series feature two such well-credentialed No. 4 batsmen. The middle order of both teams are a mixture of explosive stroke play with a touch of steadiness for good measure.

"Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the possible addition of Pandya have India well placed to take full advantage of any good start. The ability to swiftly accelerate the scoring is nearly as important to winning Test matches as the capability of taking 20 wickets."

"England are similarly placed with Stokes and Jos Buttler as their lethal weapons. The possible return of Ollie Pope would add some dependability to the threatening nature of that section of the batting order. However, Buttler's departure after just one Test and the possible return of Ravindra Jadeja to the Indian line-up would swing the scales further in favour of the home team.

"The presence of Archer, along with the skill and experience of stalwarts Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, would normally provide England with an advantage in the pace department. However India's improvement in that category is amply illustrated by their performance in matching Australia's much-vaunted pace attack in two successive away series," he said.

England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and all the members are undergoing quarantine. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test between England and India will begin on February 5 at Chennai.

Chappell said India is utilising its population advantage by nurturing and selecting its best talent.

"Not only does India now have quality pace bowling but they also have it in comforting quantities following the depth displayed in Australia. For years now the rest of the cricketing world has rested uneasily in the fear that India would finally utilise its population advantage by nurturing and selecting its best talent. That day has finally arrived," he said.

"These mouth-watering Test series are to be savoured. With all the challenges Test cricket faces - Covid-19 just being the latest - the future of the format is not guaranteed to be as generously giving as it has been in the last few months," Chappel added.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze, bags India's third medal in Sailing

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Pakistan legend's heartfelt response to Sachin Tendulkar's post for Arjun and Sara melts hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE