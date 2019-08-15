'I would have liked to play that shot when I was playing': Sir Vivian Richards' comment on Virat Kohli's cover drive

Rain halted play during the third ODI match between hosts West Indies and India, but it couldn’t stop Virat Kohli.

The skipper racked up his 43rd century in ODI cricket as he smacked 14 glorious boundaries.

In the fifth ball of the 22nd over during India’s run-chase, Kohli creamed Holder through the cover region. He made some room by going leg-side with his bottom leg bent to a large extent.

Virat found the middle of the bat and fielders on the off-side had absolutely no chance of stopping the ball from racing away.

While the shot was praised by everyone, former West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards's comment on the cover drive is what made the news.

Sri Richards - a big fan of India captain - who was in the commentary box said, "I Would Have Liked to Play That Shot When I Was Playing”.

SHOT of the match!! Sir Viv's comment on that. pic.twitter.com/Jp3OMs4ljG — Samagra Adhikari (@samagra_18) August 15, 2019

Kohli - who bagged the Man of the Match and Series award - in the post-match presentation said, "I didn’t want to disappoint you (Ian Bishop) further, you asked about the conversion rate (*laughs*). Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer.

"We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front”.