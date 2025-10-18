'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav made a candid confession about his T20I captaincy future, admitting he feared losing the role to rising star Shubman Gill. Speaking openly, the Indian batter said, “I won’t lie,” acknowledging the growing competition and uncertainty around Team India’s leadership.

The Shubman Gill era is beginning to unfold in Indian cricket. The 26-year-old has clearly been identified as the future leader of Team India across all formats, and he currently holds the captaincy in both Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, Gill acts as vice-captain to 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav, who took on this role following India's T20 World Cup 2025 victory. It is highly likely that Gill will succeed Suryakumar as T20I captain when he eventually steps down. In this context, Suryakumar has openly shared his "fear" of relinquishing the captaincy, noting that this fear serves as a source of motivation.

"I won't lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated," Suryakumar said, speaking at Express Adda.

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. The camaraderie between me and him (Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well but I am happy for him," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that he does not let fear affect his performance for India.

"If I was someone who got affected by things like these and thought so much about it, I wouldn't have played my first ball in international cricket the way I did. So I have left that fear behind a long time back. I believe if I am working hard on myself, following things that have to be followed, working very hard and being honest to myself, the rest will be taken care of," Suryakumar added.

Recently, Suryakumar achieved his first title as Indian captain, guiding the team to victory in the Asia Cup 2025.

The 35-year-old, who previously held the No. 1 position as the T20I men's batter for almost two years, is preparing to represent India once more in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, commencing on October 29.

Following a few years at the helm of the Gujarat Titans, Gill has now been appointed as the permanent captain of the Test team, succeeding Rohit Sharma after his retirement. He has also taken on the leadership of the ODI team, with a focus on the upcoming 2027 World Cup.

Also read| IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?