FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav made a candid confession about his T20I captaincy future, admitting he feared losing the role to rising star Shubman Gill. Speaking openly, the Indian batter said, “I won’t lie,” acknowledging the growing competition and uncertainty around Team India’s leadership.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Shubman Gill era is beginning to unfold in Indian cricket. The 26-year-old has clearly been identified as the future leader of Team India across all formats, and he currently holds the captaincy in both Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, Gill acts as vice-captain to 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav, who took on this role following India's T20 World Cup 2025 victory. It is highly likely that Gill will succeed Suryakumar as T20I captain when he eventually steps down. In this context, Suryakumar has openly shared his "fear" of relinquishing the captaincy, noting that this fear serves as a source of motivation.

"I won't lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated," Suryakumar said, speaking at Express Adda.

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. The camaraderie between me and him (Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well but I am happy for him," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that he does not let fear affect his performance for India.

"If I was someone who got affected by things like these and thought so much about it, I wouldn't have played my first ball in international cricket the way I did. So I have left that fear behind a long time back. I believe if I am working hard on myself, following things that have to be followed, working very hard and being honest to myself, the rest will be taken care of," Suryakumar added.

Recently, Suryakumar achieved his first title as Indian captain, guiding the team to victory in the Asia Cup 2025.

The 35-year-old, who previously held the No. 1 position as the T20I men's batter for almost two years, is preparing to represent India once more in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, commencing on October 29.

Following a few years at the helm of the Gujarat Titans, Gill has now been appointed as the permanent captain of the Test team, succeeding Rohit Sharma after his retirement. He has also taken on the leadership of the ODI team, with a focus on the upcoming 2027 World Cup.

Also read| IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, wh
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE